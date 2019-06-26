Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench Wednesday
Stanton (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Stanton's absence for the day game after the night game doesn't come as much surprise after he exited Tuesday's 10-8 win with a right knee contusion. The Yankees were scheduled to send Stanton in for an MRI on Wednesday, but the results of his tests haven't yet been publicized. Brett Gardner will enter the lineup in left field and would be the primary beneficiary if Stanton requires a trip to the injured list. If the Yankees confirm that Stanton's injury is minor, he'll have three days to recover before the team's next game Saturday against the Red Sox in London.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Suffers right knee contusion•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Collects three hits•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets breather•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...