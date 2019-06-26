Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench Wednesday

Stanton (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Stanton's absence for the day game after the night game doesn't come as much surprise after he exited Tuesday's 10-8 win with a right knee contusion. The Yankees were scheduled to send Stanton in for an MRI on Wednesday, but the results of his tests haven't yet been publicized. Brett Gardner will enter the lineup in left field and would be the primary beneficiary if Stanton requires a trip to the injured list. If the Yankees confirm that Stanton's injury is minor, he'll have three days to recover before the team's next game Saturday against the Red Sox in London.