Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heating up during spring

Stanton is hitting .333 with a home run, two RBI and three walks over his last 15 spring training at-bats.

Stanton went hitless in his first four at-bats of the spring, but he's found his groove since March 1, launching a mammoth home run for his first long ball Friday. He's now sporting an excellent .417 on-base percentage in Grapefruit League play. For Stanton, the objective will be parlaying that into a stronger start to the regular season than he had last year, when he limped out of the gate to the tune of a .230/.313/.425 slash line in March and April.