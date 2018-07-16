Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heating up in July

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Indians.

Stanton's strikeout percentage (31.2%) and walk percentage (8.6%) are his worst marks since his rookie season in 2010, but the downturn in plate discipline hasn't had many negative consequences for his fantasy output. Thanks to a career-high .360 BABIP fueled by a magnificent 42.4 percent hard-hit rate, Stanton has maintained a .278 batting average to go with his typical top-shelf power production (23 home runs). The 28-year-old has been running especially hot in July, slashing .349/.388/.587 through 15 games on the month.