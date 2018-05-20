Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 11th home run

Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Royals.

Stanton homered in the ninth inning to record his 11th home run of the season, this one coming off right-hander Blaine Boyer. It was his second home run in four games, and he now has at least one hit in eight of his past ten games. His much discussed strikeout rate is now returning close to his career baseline, so early concerns regarding his performance should be eased.