Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 15th homer Friday

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Mets.

Stanton took reliever Paul Sewald deep in the ninth inning for his 15th homer on the season and his fourth long ball through seven games in June. Stanton has recorded a hit in six consecutive games, and is currently slashing .251/.328/.502 with 27 extra-base hits. While the 28-year-old has an above-average OPS at .830 (ranking just outside the top 25 in the AL), it's quite a bit below his career mark of .909.

