Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 20th home run
Stanton was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Braves.
Stanton has slowly but surely come around in 2018, although his 113 strikeouts in 322 at-bats still isn't pretty. The 28-year-old has a .267/.339/.509 slash line with 20 home runs and 48 RBI in 82 games this season.
