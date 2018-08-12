Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 29th bomb
Stanton went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and a pair of runs in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.
The homer, Stanton's 29th of the year, opened the scoring in the first inning off Drew Hutchison. He also singled and scored in the seventh. Stanton is very unlikely to get anywhere close to the 59 homers he hit last season, but he only needs nine more the rest of the way to post the second-highest total of his career. A second straight season with at least 40 home runs is very much within reach.
