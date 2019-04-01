Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits injured list with biceps strain
Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain Monday.
It's not clear when Stanton suffered the injury, nor is it clear how long he's expected to be out. He'd managed just two hits through his first three games but had only received eight at-bats, as he walked seven times. Clint Frazier will take his place on the roster.
