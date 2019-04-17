Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits off machine
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (biceps) "hit off a machine with some intensity," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton had been limited to hitting off a tee, so this is a step forward for the slugger. Despite the positive progress, it remains to be seen whether Stanton will be ready to rejoin the Yankees during their upcoming west coast road trip, which begins Monday and runs through May 1. Look for a more concrete return date to come into focus once he begins to face live pitching.
