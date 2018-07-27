Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits second in Judge's absence

Stanton will man right field and bat second against Kansas City on Friday.

Stanton will move up in the order after Aaron Judge (wrist) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's contest. Judge had been a fixture in the two-hole all year, starting 97 of 101 games for the Yankees in that spot of the order. This likely won't impact Stanton too heavily as the 28-year-old has been occupying the cleanup position recently, but this should give him a couple extra at-bats over the next few weeks if he remains in this spot.