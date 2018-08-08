Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits two-run homer

Stanton went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Stanton's two-run homer -- his 26th of the year -- came in the 10th inning off Tyler Danish in a tie game. This was Stanton's fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests, and his slash line now sits at .279/.343/.513 on the year. Stanton has the third-most strikeouts (147) in the majors, but he nonetheless ranks within the top 10 in home runs, runs (70) and RBI (69) among MLB outfielders.

