Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits two-run homer
Stanton went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the White Sox.
Stanton's two-run homer -- his 26th of the year -- came in the 10th inning off Tyler Danish in a tie game. This was Stanton's fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests, and his slash line now sits at .279/.343/.513 on the year. Stanton has the third-most strikeouts (147) in the majors, but he nonetheless ranks within the top 10 in home runs, runs (70) and RBI (69) among MLB outfielders.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Bangs out two doubles•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts 25th home run•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits second in Judge's absence•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Drives in two•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...