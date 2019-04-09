Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hitting off tee soon
Stanton (biceps) could hit off a tee Wednesday or Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton appears to be slightly ahead of schedule, as he was previously not expected to resume swinging until this weekend. His return timeline could become clearer once the Yankees see how his tee work goes.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: May take swings next weekend•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return in three weeks•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 10 days•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits injured list with biceps strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heating up during spring•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits out Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...