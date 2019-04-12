Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hitting off tee

Stanton (biceps) participated in some tee work and soft-toss hitting Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton began swinging a bat Wednesday, and while it's good to see that he's slowly progressing, the Yankees still haven't released a concrete timetable for his return to game action. A return date should become more clear once he begins to face live pitching.

