Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hitting off tee
Stanton (biceps) participated in some tee work and soft-toss hitting Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton began swinging a bat Wednesday, and while it's good to see that he's slowly progressing, the Yankees still haven't released a concrete timetable for his return to game action. A return date should become more clear once he begins to face live pitching.
