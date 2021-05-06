Stanton went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Houston.
Stanton came up a triple short of the cycle Wednesday -- he hasn't hit a three-bagger since 2018. With another strong performance at the dish, Stanton owns an 11-game hitting streak, during which he's batted .400 (24-for-48) with five home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. The 31-year-old has a .314/.363/.590 slash line with eight homers, 22 RBI and 15 runs scored in 26 games overall.
