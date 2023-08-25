Stanton went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss to Washington.

Stanton recorded hits in each of his first two trips to the plate but was left stranded both times as the Yankees grabbed an early lead. He then launched a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the eighth and drove home Oswald Peraza with a single in the ninth to make it a one-run game, though New York would still come up short. It marked the 33-year-old outfielder's first four-hit performance of the season while it was his first game with an RBI since Aug. 13. He's now batting .222 in August with five home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored.