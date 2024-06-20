Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

Stanton did his best to provide some late-game heroics, crushing a three-run homer in the seventh inning and tying the game on an RBI single in the ninth. Stanton extended his hitting streak to seven games and is now hitting .300 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 60 June at-bats. He is enjoying a nice bounceback season and owns a .243/.301/.494 slash with 18 home runs and 45 RBI over 272 plate appearances.