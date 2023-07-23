Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Stanton provided most of the offense for New York on Saturday, driving home Billy McKinney with a single in the first inning and later launching a two-run shot in the eighth to put the Yankees up 5-2. The home run was Stanton's 13th this year and his sixth in the month of July, though he's still batting just .120 over his last six games and .200 on the season even with Saturday's performance.