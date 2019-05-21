Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in rehab game

Stanton (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a home run and two strikeouts in his rehab appearance for High-A Tampa on Monday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.

Making his first rehab start, Stanton homered in his second at-bat for Tampa before getting pulled from the contest in the seventh inning. It was a good first step for the veteran slugger, who will likely make more rehab appearances in the minors this week and hopefully be able to make a return to the big club before the start of June.