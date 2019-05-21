Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in rehab game
Stanton (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a home run and two strikeouts in his rehab appearance for High-A Tampa on Monday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.
Making his first rehab start, Stanton homered in his second at-bat for Tampa before getting pulled from the contest in the seventh inning. It was a good first step for the veteran slugger, who will likely make more rehab appearances in the minors this week and hopefully be able to make a return to the big club before the start of June.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Joins High-A Tampa for rehab•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Injury clarified•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Faces live pitching•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Limited to soft toss•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Ramping things up Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...