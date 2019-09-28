Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers, reaches five times

Stanton went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, three RBI and a pair of walks in Friday's win over the Rangers.

It was just the third homer of the year for the 29-year-old slugger, but the 435-foot bomb brought the Yankees to the 300-home run mark on the season, a major league milestone reached by the Twins just a day ago. Stanton stayed hot in the fourth with a two-run single while also walking twice to complete his perfect night at the plate. Across 16 games since returning from the injured list (knee), Stanton is slashing .308/.431/.538.