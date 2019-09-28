Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers, reaches five times
Stanton went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, three RBI and a pair of walks in Friday's win over the Rangers.
It was just the third homer of the year for the 29-year-old slugger, but the 435-foot bomb brought the Yankees to the 300-home run mark on the season, a major league milestone reached by the Twins just a day ago. Stanton stayed hot in the fourth with a two-run single while also walking twice to complete his perfect night at the plate. Across 16 games since returning from the injured list (knee), Stanton is slashing .308/.431/.538.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Connects for second homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set for six innings Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Won't play full game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns from long absence•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be activated Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...