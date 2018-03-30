Stanton went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs during Thursday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Both of Stanton's homers were no-doubt shots, and after leaving the yard 59 times last season, 2018 is off to a promising start. The elephant in the room continues to be his health, but serving primarily as the designated hitter should help, and many of his past injuries were unlucky. Buckle up, Stanton has the potential to post a league-winning stat line.