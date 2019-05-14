Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Injury clarified

Stanton's official diagnosis is a left shoulder strain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees have been vague about the exact nature of Stanton's injury, with manager Aaron Boone giving evasive answers when he was asked Tuesday, but the club later clarified the outfielder is dealing with a strain to the shoulder that has been keeping him out of action. There's still no timetable for a return for Stanton; however, he's started to face live pitching and do defensive work at extended spring training, which hopefully means there's a rehab stint in his near future.

