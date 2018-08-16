Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Laces two doubles in loss

Stanton went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in the 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The Yankees were held to seven hits and Stanton provided the only RBI against a strong Rays pitching performance. The 6-foot-6 slugger has knocked four doubles over his last three games, giving him 57 extra-base hits and an .880 OPS in 532 plate appearances. However, he did strike out again, giving him a whopping 158 on the season.