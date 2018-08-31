Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches 33rd homer

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Tigers.

Stanton recorded his 300th career home run in the third inning as he put the Yankees ahead early. Prior to Thursday's matchup, he'd gone 10 games (38 at-bats) without a homer. Stanton is slashing .277/.351/.525 with an .876 OPS through 133 games this season.