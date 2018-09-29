Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches 38th homer
Stanton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and a single as the Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-5 on Saturday.
Serving as the designated hitter, Stanton reached the the seats with his 38th homer, and over his last 13 games is 15-for-52 with five home runs. Stanton holds a .266/.343/.509 slash line with 34 doubles, 100 RBI and 102 runs this year.
