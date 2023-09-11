Stanton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings win against the Brewers.

The Yankees didn't get a hit through 10 innings but managed to keep the game tied on the strength of another outstanding Gerrit Cole start. After both teams plated a run in the 11th, Milwaukee scored twice in the top of the 12th. Stanton responded as the leadoff batter in the bottom of the frame, launching a 419-foot, two-run shot to center field to tie the score, and New York emerged with the victory in the 13th. Stanton's long ball was his 23rd of the campaign and was his only hit over his past four contests, a stretch during which he's gone 1-for-13.