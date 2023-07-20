Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
The Yankees fell behind big early before Stanton put them on the board with a solo shot in the sixth inning. The long ball was his fifth in his past eight games, and he's knocked in 10 runs over that span. However, Stanton hasn't done much aside from the homers recently, as he has only one other hit (a double) and is batting.194 (6-for-31) over those eight games.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers, drives in four•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Swats homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Mashes two homers in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Back in right field again•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Knocks homer in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dropped to fifth in order•