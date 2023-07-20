Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

The Yankees fell behind big early before Stanton put them on the board with a solo shot in the sixth inning. The long ball was his fifth in his past eight games, and he's knocked in 10 runs over that span. However, Stanton hasn't done much aside from the homers recently, as he has only one other hit (a double) and is batting.194 (6-for-31) over those eight games.