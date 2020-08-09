Stanton (hamstring) is expected to be placed on the injured list after exiting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Tampa Bay, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said the veteran slugger will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but the initial diagnosis doesn't look promising for the immediate future. Stanton won't have an official timeline for his return until the MRI results are announced, but even if he avoids the IL he's unlikely to be available for at least a few days.