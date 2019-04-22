Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Likely to miss road trip

Stanton (biceps) has continued to make solid progress, although he'll likely need to complete a rehab assignment prior to returning and could be out for another 10 days, SNY reports.

Stanton still hasn't played in the month of April due to a biceps strain, but he's trending in the right direction. "He's swinging the bat, he's having great batting practice sessions." stated general manager Brian Cashman. "He is responding well and feeling stronger." When asked if Stanton is at least 10 days from returning, Cashman responded with "maybe." Though this statement from the team's GM is vague, it sounds unlikely that the slugger will be back with the team before proving his health on a rehab stint. According to SNY, Stanton could be headed to Florida for more rehab later in the week before embarking on a minor-league assignment.