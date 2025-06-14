Stanton (elbows) is expected to be activated from the 60-day IL during the Yankees' upcoming home series against the Angels, which begins Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton kicked off a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday and has gone 3-for-11 with a double, a walk, four RBI and three strikeouts through three games. He took a rest day Friday and was slated to play again Saturday but isn't in Somerset's lineup; however, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that Yankees manager Aaron Boone had previously indicated that Stanton might sit due to unfavorable weather. Regardless, Stanton isn't expected to be in Boston for New York's series finale against the Red Sox on Sunday, so Monday looks like the most likely date for the slugger's MLB season debut.