Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Limited to soft toss
Stanton (shoulder) remains limited to soft toss and tee work, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Stanton could be cleared to hit off a machine soon if he experiences no setbacks in the coming days. The veteran slugger is taking baby steps in his recovery from a shoulder injury that he suffered while rehabbing a biceps strain. An updated timetable for Stanton's return likely won't emerge until he's further along in his rehab.
