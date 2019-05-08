Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Limited to soft toss

Stanton (shoulder) remains limited to soft toss and tee work, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton could be cleared to hit off a machine soon if he experiences no setbacks in the coming days. The veteran slugger is taking baby steps in his recovery from a shoulder injury that he suffered while rehabbing a biceps strain. An updated timetable for Stanton's return likely won't emerge until he's further along in his rehab.

