Stanton (elbows) went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

Stanton's rehab appearance Tuesday marked his first game action of any sort this year, including spring training. The slugger grounded out in his first plate appearance but reached base in his remaining three trips to the plate, with one of his hits being a single that came off the bat at 111.4 mph and bounced off the outfield wall for a two-run single. Stanton is expected to play in a few more rehab games before he's ready to join the Yankees.