Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

On a day when the Yankees suffered a blowout loss to their division rival, Stanton at least made sure his team didn't get shut out when he launched a solo shot in the fourth inning. It was the continuation of a lengthy power surge by the veteran slugger, who has gone deep four times in his past five games and 16 times over 37 contests since July 2. Stanton is up to 16 long balls on the campaign as he pushes to reach 20 home runs for the fifth straight season despite not getting into any games until mid-June due to elbow injuries.