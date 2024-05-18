Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

He crushed a Tanner Banks fastball down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw to lead off the sixth inning. Stanton has stayed healthy so far this season and is already at 10 long balls through 39 games, giving him a shot at his first 40-homer campaign since 2017 if he can avoid length injury absences. His .250/.297/.500 and 33.5 percent strikeout rate -- which would be the worst mark of his career if it doesn't come down -- indicate how one-dimensional the 34-year-old has become at this stage of his career, however.