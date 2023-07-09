Stanton went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.

Stanton wasted no time in getting the Yankees on the board, launching a 447-foot solo home run to left field in his first at-bat. He walked his next time up before coming around to score on a Harrison Bader double, and then added a two-run shot in the fifth to give New York a commanding lead. The outfielder had not homered through his first six games in July and is now up to just nine long balls on the season following Saturday's performance.