Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Stanton (Achilles) should be cleared to start baseball activities "early this week," Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Stanton, who is recovering from left Achilles tendinitis, will be eligible to come off the injured list Wednesday, but he looks as though he'll need more than the minimum amount of time to recover from the injury and get fully ramped back up. Assuming Boone's prediction comes to pass, a weekend activation could be a possibility for Stanton, though the Yankees are more likely to wait until the following week to bring the slugger back. The team's recent acquisition of Andrew Benintendi lessens the need for the Yankees to rush Stanton back at less than 100 percent.