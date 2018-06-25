Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Monster day at dish

Stanton went 5-for-5 with a home run, two runs, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's game against the Rays.

This huge day at the plate upped his average from .249 to .262 on the season. Stanton has seven home runs but just 13 RBI in 81 at-bats this month.

