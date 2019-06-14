Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Stanton (shoulder) moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday as expected.
The slugger is nearly ready to return from the injuries which shut him down just three games into the season. He certainly looked no worse for wear in three games with High-A Tampa, going 5-for-10 with four homers. Stanton could be back in New York as soon as Tuesday.
