Stanton was diagnosed with a grade 1 hamstring strain Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The diagnosis, which comes after Stanton underwent an MRI on Monday, is comparatively good news, as a grade 1 strain is the least severe type of strain, though a standard return timeline from such an injury is usually three or four weeks, which represents a sizable portion of the remaining schedule. The Yankees have yet to give an official estimate for the slugger's return. Mike Ford handled designated hitter duties Sunday in his absence.
