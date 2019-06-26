Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI shows nothing new

Manager Aaron Boone said the MRI on Stanton's knee showed "no new injury," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton exited Tuesday's game with a right knee contusion, a diagnosis confirmed by Wednesday's MRI. While he's dealing with soreness and stiffness, he's experiencing no swelling and it doesn't sound like a move to the injured list is imminent at this point. The Yankees will instead see how his knee responds to treatment over the next couple of hours -- and possibly days, with the team's next game coming Saturday in London -- before making a decision regarding Stanton's status. In the meantime, Brett Gardner is starting in left field in his stead Wednesday.