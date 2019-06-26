Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI shows nothing new
Manager Aaron Boone said the MRI on Stanton's knee showed "no new injury," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton exited Tuesday's game with a right knee contusion, a diagnosis confirmed by Wednesday's MRI. While he's dealing with soreness and stiffness, he's experiencing no swelling and it doesn't sound like a move to the injured list is imminent at this point. The Yankees will instead see how his knee responds to treatment over the next couple of hours -- and possibly days, with the team's next game coming Saturday in London -- before making a decision regarding Stanton's status. In the meantime, Brett Gardner is starting in left field in his stead Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Suffers right knee contusion•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Collects three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...