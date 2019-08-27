Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearing rehab stint
Stanton (knee) took part in agility drills on the field Monday and could take on-field batting practice Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton continues to ramp up his baseball activities, as he was once again able to participate in agility drills, and he's expected to take BP with the team as early as Tuesday. Assuming all goes according to plan, the slugger could head out on a rehab assignment in Tampa over the weekend.
