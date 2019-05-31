Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearing return to rehab assignment
Stanton (shoulder) is close to facing live pitching and could soon begin a rehab assignment, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Stanton resumed baseball activities Thursday after being pulled from his rehab assignment May 21 with a calf strain. The 29-year-old played only one rehab game prior to suffering the new injury, so he'll still likely require a week or two in the minors to get back up to speed after the extended absence from the shoulder strain. Mid-June appears to be a realistic possibility for his return if all goes well.
