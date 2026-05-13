Stanton has not yet been cleared to ramp up his running after an MRI on his injured right calf did not show enough healing, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stanton suffered a calf strain nearly three weeks ago, and his progress hasn't come as quickly as hoped. It could be a short window of time between when Stanton is cleared to ramp up his running and when he returns to the active roster, but until the former happens, his timeline remains murky. Spencer Jones has been getting playing time in Stanton's place after Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) joined Stanton on the injured list.