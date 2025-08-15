Stanton is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.

Stanton will be on the bench to begin Friday's game while Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter and Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Jose Caballero start in the outfield from left to right. Stanton has a 1.102 OPS with seven home runs and 17 RBI since July 25 and has recorded a hit in each of the last 15 games he's started in.