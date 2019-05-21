Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in High-A lineup
Stanton (shoulder) is not in the lineup for High-A Tampa on Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
This is a surprise, as manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the day that the plan was for Stanton to play in a couple more rehab games with Tampa before advancing up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's unclear if Stanton experienced a setback or if the team simply decided to change Stanton's travel plans based on the RailRiders' schedule. Stanton homered and struck out twice in his first rehab game Monday.
