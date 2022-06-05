Stanton is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.
He was activated from the injured list Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts. It's not surprising for the Yankees to ease Stanton back into the mix, especially given the 11:35 AM start time for this one.
