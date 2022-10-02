Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton went 2-for-4 and launched his 29th home run of the season in Saturday's contest, and he'll take a seat for the series finale. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the designated hitter Sunday while Aaron Hicks starts in the outfield.
