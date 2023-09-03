Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston.

Stanton started the previous six games and will receive a day off after he went 6-for-26 with two homers, four RBI, five runs and 10 strikeouts during that stretch. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the Yankees' designated hitter Sunday while Everson Pereira, Jasson Dominguez and Oswaldo Cabrera start from left to right in the outfield.