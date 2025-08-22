Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Yankees' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Stanton is slashing an absurd .390/.490/.927 with seven home runs in August, but Aaron Judge (elbow) remains limited to designated hitter duties and the Yankees aren't comfortable playing Stanton in right field every day. Cody Bellinger will be in right field for Friday's contest.
