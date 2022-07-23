Stanton isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Stanton is getting a breather after he went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts over the last two games. Matt Carpenter will draw the start in right field and bat sixth.
