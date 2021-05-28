Stanton (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The 31-year-old has been sidelined by a strained left quadriceps since May 13, and he'll rejoin the active roster ahead of Friday's series opener at Detroit. Stanton has a .282/.347/.534 slash line with nine homers and 24 RBI this season, though he was 3-for-22 across his last six games before landing on the injured list.
